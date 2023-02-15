Virtual reality sex worker denied entry to US for engaging in 'prostitution'

The US has reportedly denied entry to a virtual reality sex worker, whose work is completely legal.

Hex, an online sex worker, hosts shows and shares content from a VR platform to her Fansly account – often behind a 3D avatar wearing animal ears.

Hex was planning a trip to the States to visit friends later this year, and applied for her tourist visa. However, their response and reasoning left her incredibly confused after denying her entry because of "prostitution".

"My reaction to the notice was honestly ‘what the hell? How is this possible? What I’m doing is completely legal,'" she told Motherboard. "I was very upset and confused, it baffled me completely and it still does."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Hex told the publication that she found the immigration office unhelpful when she approached them. She recalled being at the interview, telling the officer about her work and that she does not meet anyone in person from the platform.

"The woman gave me a very dirty look when I explained everything to her," Hex said. "I told her it was a virtual game and I use a VR headset, she didn’t understand anything I said, all she said to me is, ‘so do you meet these people on this website.' I said 'no absolutely not.'"

On Tuesday (14 February), Hex updated her Twitter followers on the situation, writing: "Got this in my inbox. Interesting interesting… :) They are confusing the hell out of me, but the chances are that my visa could potentially get approved."

The email stated that her visa application "remains under review at this time."

It said that she must attend another interview with the consular officer to proceed with the review.

Indy100 reached out to Hex for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.