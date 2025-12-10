VW vans transformed into festive light display delight two-year-old boy

Dazzling VW vans decked out in thousands of lights have given a two-year-old boy a festive treat at his home.

Fifteen of the vans, part of a group of 125 vehicles called the Christmas Dubs, called at the home of Rory Thorner in Winterbourne, south Gloucestershire, on Wednesday evening.

Rory’s parents, Molly and James Thorner, have created a dinosaur-themed Christmas lights display at their home to raise money for the Grand Appeal – the charity of Bristol Children’s Hospital.

The little boy has been a patient at the hospital since he was seven months old, following a seizure, and has since been confirmed as having a rare SCN1A genetic mutation, likely Dravet Syndrome.

Over the past year, Rory has experienced multiple, life-threatening seizures and is now tube-fed and unable to walk but continues to smile and enjoy music and laughter.

Molly said they had decided to put on Rory’s roarsome display at their home in honour of their son and all children who have to “call a hospital home”.

“The last 18 months have been a terrifying journey for us as a family,” she said.

VW vans decked out in thousands of lights called at Rory’s home (Zoe Head-Thomas/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Zoe Head-Thomas

“Rory is young and doesn’t understand a lot of what is happening, but the Grand Appeal has supported us through the hardest time of our lives. From the moment we walked through the hospital doors, they’ve been there.

“Now, this Christmas, we’re lighting up our home for Rory, and for every child who has to call a hospital home, because every donation helps families like ours feel less alone.”

The display, along with the Christmas Dubs, is part of the Grand Appeal’s Shine Bright fundraising campaign for Christmas.

Each of the Christmas Dubs cars and vans is decorated with glitter, twinkling lights and seasonal ornaments – transforming them into mobile winter wonderlands.

Their main events will see about 125 vans travel in convoy – called a Christmas Cruz – from Nailsea, through Clevedon to Portishead on Saturday, and then again in Weston-super-Mare on Sunday.

Molly said the display is in honour of their son and all children who have to “call a hospital home” (Zoe Head-Thomas/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Zoe Head-Thomas

Decorations on the vehicles will include a life-size, festive Gromit sculpture and a Christmas-themed Norbot, from the film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl by Aardman Animations.

Kate Jones, of the Grand Appeal, said: “Rory’s story is the pinnacle of what Shine Bright is all about.

“These incredible displays, like Rory’s and the Vee Dub Christmas Cruzes, bring joy to many, and most importantly they help fund support for families in their darkest days.

“Our Shine Bright participants have become an inspiring network and community of light.

“The Vee Dub Christmas Cruz has now been running for nine years, and we are so grateful for everything they do and achieve for us as a charity.”

The Shine Bright campaign is fundraising for the Grand Appeal’s patient hotel.

This purpose-built facility for Bristol Children’s Hospital will enable patients to stay with their families and receive ongoing therapy and rehabilitation when they do not require in-patient care.