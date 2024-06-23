What is the new 'raw-dogging' travel trend?

We all have our own methods for getting through a journey, whether that be reading a book, watching a movie or simply sleeping through.

However, there’s a new travel trend sweeping social media, and it’s all about abstinence.

For many of us, the prospect of a long-haul flight with only our thoughts for company is nightmarish, to say the least.

And yet, people are willingly putting themselves through such tests of mental strength by cutting themselves off from all forms of entertainment and distraction.

To some – namely anyone consulting Urban Dictionary – “raw-dogging” is a graphically tasteless term denoting particularly risky unprotected sex.

But to anyone familiar with the latest lexicon, it means getting through a trip with no phone, no magazines – essentially, no fun – and, in extreme cases, no sustenance.

Some content creators are now touting themselves as professionals in this baffling art of endurance, with one Instagram user named @trashcanpaul boasting of having just raw-doggged through a seven-hour flight.

"No headphones, no movie, no water, nothing. Incredible,” he gushed of his achievement, adding: "The power of my mind knows no bounds."

And whilst this may seem impressive (or stupid), he’s by no means the record-holder.

Commentators on his post swiftly shared their own “personal bests,” with one writing: "My record is 12.5 hours raw dogged on a plane."

Meanwhile, another said: "Raw dogged one from LAX to Tokyo. Haven't been the same since, stepped off that plane a different person."

However, others were more critical or even sceptical, with one joking: “Bro just discovered sleeping through a flight.”

While another admitted ominously: “I’ve done this. It’s hardcore.

“Do not recommend.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings