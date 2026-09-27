Whodunit: Chance to solve a mystery and win gold in Cluedo coins launch

Collectable Cluedo coins are being launched by The Royal Mint – which is also offering the chance for one “supersleuth” to win a gold 50p.

The coins are available to buy from the Mint from Monday and have been produced in collaboration with games and toy company Hasbro.

To mark the milestone, The Royal Mint is inviting amateur detectives to solve “the case of the missing coin”, an online competition with the chance of winning a gold Cluedo coin.

Collectable Cluedo coins are being launched by The Royal Mint – which is also offering the chance for one “supersleuth” to win a gold 50p.

A new clue will drop each week on The Royal Mint’s website and social channels, challenging fans to uncover “the who, the where and the what” – the suspect, the location and the coin type.

Those cracking the three clues will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win a Cluedo Gold 50p coin, which the Mint said is worth more than £2,000.

The competition is free to enter and the winner will be revealed after the case closes on October 19, The Royal Mint said.

Strictly Come Dancing champion Ellie Leach, who played Miss Scarlett in the stage show Cluedo 2, inspected the coins, alongside Marcia Lewis, daughter of the detective-themed boardgame’s creator.

Strictly Come Dancing champion Ellie Leach, who has played Miss Scarlett, inspected the coins with Marcia Lewis, daughter of the Cluedo creator (David Parry/PA Media Assignments)

The coin’s design brings Miss Scarlett to life alongside five other suspects – Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, Mrs Peacock, Reverend Green and Mrs White – with some coin editions featuring colours associated with the board game.

The design also contains “hidden” features including intricate microtext naming the game’s characters, locations and weapons, encouraging collectors to reach for a magnifying glass to take a closer look.

Tim Mulhall, head of fandom at The Royal Mint, said: “Every coin we create tells a story, and the Cluedo 50p is no exception.

“Cluedo has captivated millions of players for decades, and we’ve channelled that spirit of mystery and intrigue into every detail of the design.

“We hope members of the public enjoy cracking the case of ‘the missing coin’ as much as we’ve enjoyed bringing the coin to life.

“There’s a real thrill to coin collecting, and we hope solving this case connects that same passion for collecting with the mystery and excitement of a game like Cluedo.”

Cluedo has captured families’ imaginations for generations, since it was invented by Anthony Pratt during the Second World War (David Parry/PA Media Assignments)

Cluedo has captured families’ imaginations for generations, since it was invented by Anthony Pratt.

Ms Lewis, daughter of Mr Pratt, said: “My father invented the game at his home in Birmingham during the long nights under blackout in the Second World War, while my mother, Elva, designed the board.”

She added: “Visiting The Royal Mint to strike my own coin and to see the range of skills, craftsmanship and minute attention to detail that went into its production was a moment I will always cherish and one I know my parents would have too.

“Cluedo has brought entertainment, escapism and delight to hundreds of millions of people and I’m immensely proud to know my father’s legacy, so cleverly represented in this coin, will now be treasured by collectors and families for many years to come.”

(David Parry/PA Media Assignments)

Ms Leach said: “Playing Miss Scarlett on stage was one of my favourite roles, so getting to bring her back to life for The Royal Mint was such a fun challenge.”

Marianne James, senior vice president, global licensing at Hasbro, said: “Cluedo has brought generations together through mystery, strategy and play.”

The Cluedo collectable 50p coin is available to purchase from The Royal Mint’s website from 9am on Monday, with prices starting from £19.95.

From October 6, visitors to the Royal Mint Experience, based in Llantrisant, South Wales, will have an opportunity to strike their own Cluedo 50p coin, featuring a more simplified design with a magnifying glass set against a game board.