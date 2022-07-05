So who’s running the economy right now exactly?

Both chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid have resigned, saying they no longer have confidence in Boris Johnson.

Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”



In an incendiary letter, Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

The health secretary mirrored Sunak's words in his resignation letter, saying the government was not "acting in the national interest".

The two senior cabinet ministers quit moments after the prime minister offered his humiliating apology for his handling of the Chris Pincher row, who is facing sexual misconduct allegations. "It was a mistake," he said, adding: "I apologise for it."

Despite Johnson facing a fresh government crisis, there will still be ministers in charge of the economy including Economic Secretary John Glen, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke, exchequer secretary to the treasury Helen Whately, and Financial Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Frazer.

There is also, of course, the permanent staff of civil servants who remain in place regardless of any government drama and changes.

Senior ministers, including the foreign secretary Liz Truss, the deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, and the defence secretary Ben Wallace, also made clear they were standing by Johnson.

Others have also vouched they will not be handing in their resignations. They include: Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Attorney General Suella Braverman, International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, Scotland Secretary Alister Jack and Wales Secretary Simon Hart.

The prime minister remains in overall control – although a political fallout is expected to follow.

