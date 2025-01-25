TikTok street interviewer questions Willem Dafoe – and has no idea who he is

If you're an avid TikTok user, you've probably come across those viral street interviews that have been making the rounds, with a few familiar faces cropping up along the way.

One street interviewer known as Khan (@hikhann_) asked an unsuspecting passerby what he did for a living and to share a piece of advice for those just starting out.

But little did he know, the man he was interviewing was none other than Spider-Man's Willem Dafoe.

Khan caught Dafoe completely off guard on the streets of New York in an unexpected encounter that' taken TikTok by storm, racking up a jaw-dropping 13 million views.

"Excuse me, I love your outfit. What do you do for a living?" the TikTok creator asked, to which Dafoe simply responded: "I'm an actor."

Khan, unfazed, then asked the actor his name and what he enjoyed most about his job. Dafoe shared his passion for the variety, saying no two days were ever the same.

When asked what advice he would give to someone who wanted to get into acting, he responded: "I don’t give advice. Everybody’s got to find their own way."

To wrap up, Dafoe answered the classic "Where do you see yourself in five years?" question, with Dafoe replying: "I don't know. I mean, I have a hard time thinking beyond tomorrow."

Inevitably, the footage was inundated with comments from stunned users.

One couldn't help but laugh at the encounter: "Dude just asked the most recognisable man in the world who he was."

Another added: "Not knowing Willem Dafoe is a crime."

A third said: "The fact that no young people know who Willem Dafoe is, is absolutely nuts."

Meanwhile, many more made light of the interaction.

"He seems nice I hope he becomes a successful actor," one humoured, as another chimed in: "I hope this guy makes it. He seems like a humble fella."

