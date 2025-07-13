William and Kate arrive at Wimbledon with George and Charlotte

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at Wimbledon for the men’s singles final with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The royals will take their seats at Centre Court on Sunday to watch defending champion Carlos Alcaraz take on world number one Jannik Sinner on Sunday afternoon – where Kate is set to present the trophy to the winner.

William wore a double breasted blazer and white chinos, while Kate chose a striking royal blue dress for the occasion.

(Left to right) The Princess of Wales, Prince George and the Prince of Wales meet Steve Backshall, on day fourteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

George looked sharp in a black suit, and Charlotte wore a beige summer dress.

The family were seen shaking hands and speaking with staff before taking their seats in the royal box.

Ahead of the women’s final, the princess met eight-year-old Lydia Lowe, who performed the coin toss at the women’s wheelchair final.

The princess told runner-up Amanda Anisimova to keep her “head high” after the American suffered a heavy defeat in Saturday’s final.

Kate consoled Anisimova, who was in tears, as she presented her runner-up prize.

The Princess of Wales in the royal box (John Walton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - John Walton

The princess then presented the trophy to Polish player Iga Swiatek, who won the title for the first time by beating Anisimova 6-0 6-0 in a final which lasted only 57 minutes.

Speaking after the match about meeting Kate, Anisimova said: “It was such an honour to meet her.

“She definitely had a few things to say that were making me emotional again.

“She was really kind and she told me to keep my head high.”

Swiatek said receiving the trophy from the princess was “surreal”, adding that Kate told her “some nice stuff about the performance” on Centre Court.

Michael and Carole Middleton in the royal box on day eight of the championships (Mike Egerton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

The Wimbledon champion added: “Since I was a kid, I’m a big fan of the royal family so it was amazing and I really appreciated that.

“And I’m really grateful that it was her royal highness giving the trophy.”

Last year, Kate presented the Wimbledon men’s final trophy to Alcaraz in her second public engagement since she announced her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were seen in the royal box on Monday, with the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Gloucester also in attendance.

Ahead of the women’s final, the princess – wearing a white belted jacket and pleated skirt – met eight-year-old Lydia Lowe, who performed the coin toss at the women’s wheelchair final.

Eight-year-old Lydia Lowe told the princess to ‘take deep breaths’ if she was nervous (Jordan Pettitt/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

After shaking her hand, the princess asked the eight-year-old whether she was “nervous” about tossing the coin, adding: “Have you got any advice for me, because I’ve got to go out.”

Lydia, who suffered a brain injury in January 2024, leaving her visually impaired and having to relearn to walk, talk and eat, replied: “Don’t be nervous. Take deep breaths.”

The eight-year-old performed the coin toss while representing the Dan Maskell Tennis Trust, a charity supporting people with disabilities who play tennis by providing them with specialist equipment and grants.

The men’s singles final on Sunday, with highs of 29C predicted, is unlikely to break the record of the warmest closing day at the tournament, which was 34.1C on July 3 1976.

The extreme heat during the 1976 tournament prompted organisers to allow umpires to remove their jackets.