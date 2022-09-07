A woman at an airport claimed that she got arrested for skipping the tab at a restaurant - all because she was too "good-looking."

Last Wednesday, Hend Bustami, 28, didn't pay her bill at a Chili's Tex-Mex outpost at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, as noted by the news outlet KTLA.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to the scene and initially were unable to locate the woman, which "hindered their operations."

Officers later found Bustami in the baggage claim area, where she was described as acting "belligerent with officers."

Police noted that she said she was "being harassed because cops [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her."

Bustami reportedly continued her tirade as officers arrested her. She went on to say that she"was going to spit on all [the officers] and that officers were perverts and were trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good looking."

Eventually, the authorities discovered that the young woman had another outstanding warrant from the Las Vegas Municipal Court.

It isn't clear what these charges were.

Bustami, who is a 2017 graduate of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on misconduct charges. Her bail is $1,000, and no booking photo was available.

It is unclear if she has gotten legal representation. She is due to appear in court on 27 October.

This isn't the first time the Harry Reid International Airport experienced challenging moments.

Last month, Stefan Mathias Hutchison of California hurt two airline ticket agents when he breached security at the airport.

None of the injuries was considered serious, as noted in an arrest report that compared the incident at Harry Reid International Airport to terrorism.

Hutchison told the arresting officers that he wanted to go home immediately, not wait for a flight.

