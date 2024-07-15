A woman has recalled the traumatising moment she found out her boyfriend was actually her brother.

Modern DNA tests can be a fun way to learn about their family history, but for some people it also leads to them learning some shocking truths about who they are related to.

Victoria Hill, from Connecticut in the United States, took a DNA test through the genomics company 23andMe after becoming concerned about her health.

The 39-year-old licensed clinical social worker had believed she might be able to find out more about her health via her family history, but was instead hit with the news that she was closely related to someone she was intimate with in high school.

Results revealed that the man Hill had always believed was her father wasn’t actually biologically related to her.

She also learned that she was the product of a sperm donor who had also donated to several other women, meaning Hill had more than 20 half siblings that she had no idea existed.

It turned out the sperm donor was a fertility doctor who had used his own sperm without Hill’s mother’s consent.

Hill told CNN : “Now I’m looking at pictures of people thinking, well, if he could be my sibling, anybody could be my sibling.”

To make matters even worse, Hill was “traumatised” to discover she knew one of her half siblings far more intimately than she would like to.

She explained that her high school boyfriend knew he had been conceived by a sperm donor and that his parents had used the same doctor as Hill’s mother.

He decided to take a test and broke the news, confirming: “You are my sister.”

Hill says she now looks back on her “whole high school experience with a completely different lens” and says her memories are now “tarnished”.

“I was intimate with my half-brother,” she said. “We didn't know.”

