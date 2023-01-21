Woman divides friendship group after ‘ruining’ friend’s gender reveal

A woman has turned to the internet for support after recalling how she divided her friendship group after she ‘ruined’ a gender reveal.

In a post on the popular Am I the A**hole Reddit thread titled “AITA for ‘ruining’ my [friend’s] gender reveal?”, the unnamed woman relayed her problem – and asked whether or not she was in the wrong.

She began by saying she was told the gender of her friend’s child and given the responsibility of keeping it from her.

Only, she ended up revealing the gender after being constantly messaged by her friend and even being pulled out of a work meeting after receiving an ‘emergency’ call.

The woman wrote anonymously: “My (27f) friend (29F) is pregnant. She wanted to do a gender reveal, so at her 20 week ultrasound she got the ultrasound technician to write the gender on a piece of paper, put it in an envelope and gave it to me. She wanted me to order those smoke cannons for her, her husband and their kids to pop at a photograph session to reveal what their new baby is going to be.

“Personally I don’t see the point in them, but it made my friend happy and I felt honoured that she trusted me with such a secret. When she handed me the envelope she made me swear that under no circumstances I would tell her what it is no matter how much she begged, or tell anyone else. I agreed.”

The woman reveals she was "hounded" by her friend

She added: “Fast forward, I’ve had this envelope for 2 weeks now, I’ve ordered the cannons and the gender reveal is in a few days. For the past 2 weeks my friend has HOUNDED me with texts begging me to just tell her what it is, but then following up with “actually no I don’t want to know”. And it’s just been going back and fourth like that.”

The woman went on to write: “The texts were annoying but I just ignored it and understood she was just excited. But the past 3 days she had begun hounding me at work - I work an office job and I’m in and out of meetings all day. After the first day of a call into my work I asked her to please just chill out and stop calling me at work. I reminded her that she made me promise not to tell and she’d find out soon enough.

“Here is where I may be the a**hole, I’d been having a crappy day at work with a particular client being a giant PAITA. I was stuck in a meeting with this client and the receptionist stuck her head in and said I had an urgent phone call, thought it may have been my kids school so I excused myself and took the call. It was my “friend” AGAIN. I just snapped and told her if she wanted to know so badly it’s a boy!” And then I hung up the phone. My husband thinks I’m in the right because there is only so much one person can take. But our mutual friends are calling me the AH because I should have just kept my mouth shut. So AITA?”

The woman also revealed that her mutual friends were not told the whole story and weren’t informed by the pregnant woman that she had sent the barrage of texts.

The comments on the post were fully supportive of the friend, claiming that the pregnant woman was wrong to call her out of a meeting under false pretences.

One wrote: “NTA. Texting you is one thing, calling you up at work is a completely different thing.”

Another wrote: “Exactly. A friend being excited for 2 weeks and texting a ton? I can totally live. Incessant calling? Depends on the friend.”

“Calls at WORK? You better be dying, because absolutely not,” one more said.

Another user wrote: “Calling you at work and saying it's urgent and pulling you out of a work meeting is INSANE.”

Echoing the sentiment, another said: “She's a grown woman. She set the whole stupid affair up herself. I'd expect better behavior from a 5 year old wanting to open her presents the night before Christmas.”

