Woman 'shamed' for waiting for her change at restaurant

A woman has turned to TikTok to share her experience at a popular fast food chain in the US, claiming she was "shamed" for waiting to receive her change after a meal.

The video shared by Emily (@myemtv) has since gone viral and garnered over 16,000 likes.

Emily explained that she was picking up her lunch which cost just under $7. However, when the meal was handed over, her change was nowhere to be seen.

"I worked up all my courage and said, 'Oh, I think you forgot my change,'" she recalled. To her surprise, the cashier looked her directly in the eyes and responded, "You want 64 cents?"

A taken-aback Emily shared her reaction, admitting that she thought to herself, "Yes, I want my 64 cents. I'm not asking you to dig into your own pocket for it, but unless the price has gone up during this transaction, yeah, I’d like my 64 cents."

She went on to point out the financial pressures many people are facing, especially in light of the ongoing cost of living.

"I have a two-year-old at home, and things like diapers don’t come cheap. Of course, I want my 64 cents," she added.

Emily concluded by revealing that when she got home, the cashier had only returned 55 cents instead.





Emily's clip was soon flooded with fellow TikTokers in the comments, with many more experiencing similar situations across different restaurants.



One wrote: "Same thing happened to me I asked for my change which was 80 something cents and he said oh I thought you were leaving a tip…in the drive through??"

Another claimed: "I've had this happen!!! why do people think I don't want my money just because it's coins?"

A third user added: "I rolled all my car change and it was $57! yes, I want my change!"

Meanwhile, one user echoed Emily's sentiment, writing: "Hold up…we’re in a cost-of-living crisis and people view 64 cents as though it’s a few pennies?!?"

