The world's oldest man, who lived through two World Wars and the Covid pandemic, has died aged 114 and two months before what would have been his 115th birthday.

Juan Vicente Perez Mora, from Venezuela, was officially recognised by Guinness World Records (GWR) in 2022.

He was born on May 27 1909 and attributed his longevity to "working hard, resting on holidays, going to bed early, drinking a glass of aguardiente every day, loving God, and always carrying him in his heart", according to GWR.

Juan was married to Ediofina del Rosario Garcia for 60 years until she died in 1997.

Together they established a family of 11 children, consisting of six sons and five daughters, who later welcomed a total of 42 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Juan's death was confirmed by Freddy Bernal, the governor of Tachira in Venezuela where Juan lived.

Posting on X / Twitter, Freddy Bernal said: "Our dear Juan Vicente Perez Mora, today with deep sadness and pain we say goodbye to you, to that archetype of a man from Tachira, humble, hard-working, peaceful, enthusiastic about family and tradition.



"Together with my wife and children we had the pleasure and pride of meeting him and sharing with his loved ones. My old Don Vicente, we will always remember him for his optimism in life, for faith, hope and that deep love for our state of Tachira.

"He will always be a symbol of goodness, wisdom and joy, which is why his legacy will live forever in our hearts and in our lives. Rest in peace my dear old man, my Don Juan Vicente. We will never forget you!"

Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro also paid tribute to Juan.

Maduro said on X / Twitter: "Juan Vicente Perez Mora has transcended into eternity at 114 years old, from the town of El Cobre who gave Venezuela the Guinness Record for being the oldest man in the world.

"I send my hugs and condolences to his family and to all the people of El Cobre, Tachira state. May God receive him in his holy glory!"

Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief at GWR, also paid tribute to him.

He said: "It's been an honour to recognise and celebrate the incredible long life of Venezuela's first ever fully authenticated supercentenarian man.



"Not only was Sr Perez Mora his country's oldest citizen and the first South American recognised by GWR as the oldest living man, he is now history's fourth oldest male whose age has been officially ratified.

"How remarkable to think that we've just said goodbye to a man born before Louis Bleriot flew across the English Channel."

