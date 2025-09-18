Former Fox News host and Trump supporter Tucker Carlson has shown concern for the future of free speech after seeing the direction following a number of recent events, prompted by the Trump administration.

Carlson said that he hoped the turmoil in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's murder won't be used as leverage to bring hate speech laws to the United States.

He wen't on to say, "If they can tell you what to say, they're telling you what to think, there is nothing they can't do to you, because they don't consider you human."

Many flocked to the comments to show support, even if they were surprised at who they were agreeing with, "Tucker Carlson called out Trump's team for using Charlie Kirk's death to justify attacks on free speech. Hell might've frozen over."

One X user asked Carlson to go further in his condemnation by saying, " If Tucker Carlson stands behind what he said today regarding free speech he should come out and condemn the cancelling of Jimmy Kimmel."





Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings