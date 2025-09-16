Massive Trump and Epstein photo rolled out at Windsor Castle ahead of state visit

Just days before Donald Trump is set to arrive in the UK, a giant photo of the US president alongside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been dramatically unfurled near Windsor Castle.

The stunt, carried out by political campaign group Everyone Hates Elon, was captured on video and shared online on Monday (15 September).

The image, reportedly crowdfunded by British donors, was displayed in direct response to Trump’s high-profile visit.

In a post on X/Twitter, the group said: “Trump is coming to the UK to avoid the Epstein story. Unfortunately, the British public just crowdfunded the world’s biggest photo of Donald with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.”

Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump, are due to be hosted by King Charles at Windsor Castle this week.

The visit includes a ceremonial welcome and a state banquet, though it’s safe to say the royal optics are now a bit more complicated.

