Trump may have ended chance to return to UK after making this joke in front of King

Donald Trump raised eyebrows at a state banquet on Wednesday (17 September) by saying he "hopes" it’ll be his last official visit to the UK.

Speaking at Windsor Castle's St George’s Hall, the US president told King Charles: “This is truly one of the highest honours of my life,” before adding, “This was the second state visit… and I hope it will be the last time.”

King Charles, Marco Rubio and other guests appeared to awkwardly laugh at the comment.

It's unclear whether or not it was a gaffe, a joke, or a hint about his future, but Trump’s delivery certainly left guests, and the internet, slightly confused. Will he be invited back after this one? We're not convinced...

