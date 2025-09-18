Donald Trump throws shade at Jimmy Kimmel giving bizarre reason for suspension

Donald Trump was asked to comment on the recent suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, and jumped at the opportunity to throw shade at the late night talk show host, while in a press conference in the UK with Keir Starmer.

The President claimed, "Well Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings more than anything else."

Trump went on to mention Kimmel's comments on the death of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk before saying it was a matter of Kimmel's "talent" that cost him his show.

Kimmel joins late show host Stephen Colbert who also lost his show in recent months after speaking out about his network settling a lawsuit with the President.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings