14 powerful moments from 'Together for Palestine' at London's Wembley Arena

Thousands gathered at London's Wembley Arena on Wednesday (17 September) for Together for Palestine, a fundraising event curated by Brian Eno in support of Palestinian rights since the destruction of Gaza began.

The organisers described the fundraiser as an effort to "raise millions for the Palestinian-led organisations at the frontline of the crisis, such as Taawon, the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, and the Palestine Medical Relief Society."

The event raised just under £1.5 million, which will be donated via Choose Love to the Together for Palestine Fund, supporting Palestinian organisations working on the ground in Gaza.

Guz Khan and actor Riz Ahmed opened the show, describing it as a display of "local voices, but global solidarity".

Together For Palestine

Artists, speakers and activists took to the stage, among them Palestinian performers Saint Levant and Elyanna, Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch, and musicians Paloma Faith, Bastille, James Blake, PinkPantheress and Damon Albarn.

Eric Cantona also delivered a speech, while Louis Theroux shared his experiences, describing how he had seen Palestinians subjected to "slow grinding relentless violence" during his time in the West Bank.

Speaking about the event, Brian Eno said that he and others had spent the past year working to make the fundraising concert a reality.

"Even finding a venue proved challenging: the mere mention of the word 'Palestine' was a near-certain precursor to refusal. (I wonder what the reaction would have been had it been called Together for Ukraine?) But at some point in the past few months, something changed," he wrote for The Guardian. "Wembley signed a contract, YouTube finally consented to streaming the event, and – most importantly – artists agreed to appear."

In the lead-up to the event, a video message of support for Together for Palestine was shared featuring Cillian Murphy, Joaquin Phoenix, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Steve Coogan, among others.









Here are 15 moments from the night:

MEHDI HASAN

Writer and founder of media company Zeteo, Mehdi Hasan, paid homage to Palestine's journalists, with the crowd joining him to say: "You can't bomb the truth away."

"Every fallen journalist leaves behind their footage, their words, their examples," he shared. "So, it's up to each and every one of us to carry their work forward".





YARA EID

Born and raised in Gaza, Palestinian journalist and human rights advocate Yara Eid was commended for her courage as she shared her harrowing personal story.

She explained that she became a journalist after being one of the very few in her family to survive.

"Ninety members of my family were killed, and our family home," she said. "My cousins, my aunts, my uncles, the grandchildren, the children. Almost everyone from my father's side."

Yara admitted the reality has not yet fully sunk in, but believes it will once she is allowed to return to Gaza to report.

"I cannot report on the killing of my own people in my own home," she continued, despite holding a Palestinian passport.

She grew tearful as she spoke of losing more than 270 fellow journalists – colleagues, friends and mentors.

"One of them was my soulmate, Ibrahim Lafi," she said. "I used to think it was me being weak if I cry, but I think I will never stop crying for the loss of Ibrahim."





LOUIS THEROUX

Louis Theroux appeared on stage alongside Amelia Dimoldenberg, where he reflected on his time in the West Bank.

Theroux said he had been struck by how people were made to feel "unsafe and powerless" under military occupation, facing restrictions on movement and the constant threat to their homes.

"They're subject to a kind of slow, grinding, relentless violence," he said.





FRANCESCA ALBANESE

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, delivered a powerful speech, stating that "more than 65,000 people have been killed in Gaza by Israel’s fire, 20,000 of them are just children, and many say the real number is horrendously higher".

She also criticised the government, saying it had turned a "blind eye, or worse".









ERIC CANTONA

Football legend Eric Cantona took to the stage, urging the sporting world to act.

"After Russia invaded Ukraine, FIFA and UEFA suspended Russia. We are now 716 days into what Amnesty International have called a genocide, and yet Israel continues to be allowed to participate. Why the double standards?" he said.









SAINT LEVANT

Palestinian artist Saint Levant performed renditions of ‘Wazira’, ‘Kalamantina’ and ‘Deira’.









NICOLA COUGHLAN

Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan pushed other artists to speak up, saying: "There are many artists that I love and I know you love, who have hundreds of millions of followers, and they’re saying nothing in this moment."









JAMES BLAKE

Singer James Blake took to the stage for an emotional rendition of Frank Ocean's 'Godspeed'.









FLORENCE PUGH

Actress Florence Pugh delivered a brief yet powerful speech, declaring that "silence in the face of such suffering is not neutrality, it is complicity. Empathy should not be this hard, and it should never have been this hard."









BRIAN ENO READS OH RASCAL CHILDREN OF GAZA BY KHALED JUMA

Organiser Brian Eno delivered a powerful recitation of Oh Rascal Children of Gaza by the poet Khaled Juma.









NENEH CHERRY X BASTILLE X GREENTEA PENG

The night also featured performances from Celeste and Greentea Peng, who teamed up with Neneh Cherry and Bastille’s Dan Smith for a rendition of '7 Seconds'.









PINKPANTHERESS

"I think a lot about what I can do, not only as an individual, but as an artist," artist PinkPantheress shared on stage.

"We have a responsibility to use our platforms. Neutrality or silence shouldn’t be an option. Give Palestine your voice, and when your voice goes hoarse, hang your flags, wear your keffiyeh. Show them we are here."













NAI BARGHOUTI

Palestinian artist Nai Barghouti’s performance was praised as "brilliant and touching," with one describing it as the "highlight of the night".





PALOMA FAITH

Brit Award winner delivered a powerful performance of her new song, with one comment reading: "You are the reason for our steadfastness. Every voice of yours is like life to us. Do not stop supporting us."





To support, you can donate directly or purchase Together for Palestine merchandise – with all profits going to Palestinian humanitarian organisations. Find out more at togetherforpalestine.org.

