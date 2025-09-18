A clip from Donald Trump's inauguration speech is going viral in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel being suspended by ABC for his comments after the death of right-wing influencer, Charlie Kirk.

The president promised at the start of his second term to "immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America."

Many are calling out the hypocrisy of that promise after Jimmy Kimmel becomes the second late night TV host to be taken off the air in recent months for speaking against the President.

Stephen Colbert also had his show cancelled shortly after criticising Trump's lawsuit against Paramount.

