Former Try Guys member Ned Fulmer has finally spoken out, three years after the cheating scandal that shook the internet.

Back in September 2022, allegations surfaced that Fulmer had been unfaithful to his wife, Ariel. The controversy quickly spiralled, leading to his removal from the popular YouTube group. The Try Guys confirmed his departure in a five-minute video, cutting ties with him and scrubbing his presence from future content.

At the time, Fulmer shared a since-deleted statement on Instagram, saying: "Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans, but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention."

Now, fast-forward to 2025, and Fulmer is ready to share his side of the story.

He announced his return with a new podcast titled Rock Bottom with Ned Fulmer, which dropped its first episode on 17 September.

Rock Bottom with Ned Fulmer/YouTube

Fulmer opened the hour-long podcast episode with an apology for "betraying" Ariel, admitting: "I know it’s not just about cheating. I was a company owner, and having a relationship with a producer who was engaged and friends with all of our friends and coworkers, it was understandably a messy and devastating situation for everyone involved. And I was the cause of it."

Ariel herself also appeared on the podcast, revealing that she first learnt of the infidelity through a fan.

Although she said she has not forgiven Fulmer for cheating, she added: "We’ve worked through a lot of stuff. And the fact that I can be around you and still like, have a good time and like, enjoy spending time with you, and enjoy spending time with my kids, like, I think that’s a win."

