Wildlife charity WWF Germany is being praised for its inventive use of the Twitter X logo to highlight the threat of extinction facing many of the world’s animals.

Recently, Twitter CEO Elon Musk made the bizarre choice to change the recognisable Twitter logo depicting a blue bird to a very forgettable “X” in a move that has baffled industry experts.

Since 2006, Twitter has had some variation of a blue bird as its logo and advertising company McCann Germany came up with a concept for WWF’s campaign to highlight extinction by using them.

The camping depicted the five different iterations of the Twitter logo throughout the years, from the very first logo in 2006 to the one people came to know and love in 2012 – the simple portrait of a blue bird.

Next in line was the new 2023 Twitter logo ‘X’, showing the very stark end of the classic bird Twitter logo.

Text on the image read: “Protect our wildlife before it's too late!”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The very creative campaign has drawn a huge amount of praise for being simple yet effective.

“This is brilliant,” one person wrote.

Someone else commented: “Well played.”

Another said: “Beautiful (and simple) idea from WWF Germany. Credit to McCann Germany.”

“Brilliant real time marketing by WWF, Germany,” praised another.

One Twitter user said: “Kudos to WWF for timely and imaginative work. Props to McCann Germany as well.”

According to WWF Germany, around a million species are at risk of going extinct in the next few decades if ecosystems continue to be destroyed.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.