Why is the US government feuding with Hilton Hotels over ICE?

The US government is feuding with Hilton Hotels after it alleges a Minneapolis location cancelled reservations made by ICE.

The news came to light after the official X/Twitter account for US Homeland Security posted a tweet, beginning, “NO ROOM AT THE INN!”.

In it, they claimed that “@HiltonHotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement”.

According to the government department, Hilton Hotels “maliciously” cancelled reservations for rooms made using official government emails.

The tweet read: “This is UNACCEPTABLE. Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?”

They shared their comments alongside screenshots, purportedly from Hilton Hotels, cancelling their reservations, stating they would not be allowing “any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property”.

In response, many suggested that it is their right, under the Third Amendment, to refuse government bookings. And, many praised them for doing so.

“More of this energy from corporations, please,” someone commented.

Another said: “Hilton Hotels cancelling ICE agents’ hotel reservations is the energy we needed for 2026.”

Someone else wrote: “We’re so, so close to a 3A (Third Amendment) case. I can feel it!”

American rapper Flavor Flav made known his Hilton status, writing, “Proud Hilton Hotels Diamond member”.

However, the follow-up from Hilton had some retracting that support after it distanced itself from the incident, claiming that the hotel in question is an independently owned franchise.

In a post, the Hilton wrote: “This hotel is independently owned and operated, and these actions were not reflective of Hilton values. We have been in direct contact with the hotel and they have apologized for the actions of their team, which was not in keeping with their policies.”

“1 million aura points lost,” someone replied to the statement.

Another said: “Well f**k [Hilton Hotels] for bowing to this scum.”

indy100 has contacted Hilton Hotels for comment.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.