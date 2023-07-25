Proof that Twitter's new logo is impossible to differentiate between porn sites

Elon Musk’s decision to change the Twitter logo to an X has been mocked for looking like a porn site, with pictures to prove it.

Since his takeover of the social media platform Twitter, Musk has made multiple significant changes that have left users baffled.

Some changes affect the way users are able to interact with others, based on their verified (i.e. paid for) status, while other changes are more superficial.

The latest idea has seen Musk change the iconic blue bird logo of 15 years, replacing it with a white X on a black background that many have compared with porn sites.

Porn sites such as XVideos and XNXX feature logos that are variations of the letter X and comedian Jesse McLaren pointed out how true the comparisons are after sharing a screenshot of a Google Chrome page with six tabs all bearing logos that are very similar.

McLaren wrote: “These are all porn except one. That one's Twitter.”

The tweet has been viewed over 4 million times and sparked a conversation about the design of the logo.

Someone commented: “It’s the fact that if I had to guess which one out of these was a porn site, my immediate first guess would be the Twitter one.”

Another said: “I have a feeling that this will become an interesting case study in marketing and branding classes.”

“Unethical, degrading, and perverted. Also there are some porn sites there I guess,” one Twitter user joked.

Someone else argued: “Twitter is a porn site too.”

Industry experts have cast doubt over Musk’s rebrand decision, particularly at a time when other competitors such as Meta’s Threads have entered the market.

Mike Proulx, research director at the analysis firm Forrester, told the Guardian: “By changing Twitter’s app name, Elon Musk will have singlehandedly wiped out over 15 years of a brand name that has secured its place in our cultural lexicon.”

He continued: “This is an extremely risky move, because with ‘X’, Musk is essentially starting over while its competition is afoot.”

