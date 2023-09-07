Yoga class mistaken for ‘mass killing’ as police respond to urgent call

A yoga class was interrupted by a swarm of police who were responding to a report of a “mass killing”.

The incident occurred after a member of the public walked past and saw several people lying down. Such was their level of concern that they called the police to report a mass killing.

A major police presence saw the peaceful yoga class at the Seascape Cafe, inside the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards, Lincolnshire, interrupted on Wednesday (6 September) evening.

The cafe shared the details of the bizarre proceedings on their Facebook page, confirming that it police were responding to false reports of “a mass killing”.

They wrote: “If anyone heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonards at 9.30pm last night then please be reassured…

“They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building, having seen several people laying on the floor… which actually turned out to be the yoga class in meditation.

“Thank you to Lincolnshire Police for their prompt response. I can’t imagine for one moment what would have been going through their minds on the way.”

The cafe, which regularly hosts evening classes, also playfully confirmed that they are not part of any “cult” and said they were “grateful” that it turned out peacefully for all involved.

Lincolnshire Police said the call was made “with good intentions” and was not a prank call.

In a statement, the police force confirmed: “A call was made following concerns for the occupants of the North Sea Observatory, at Chapel St Leonards.

“Officers attended, we’re happy to report everyone was safe and well.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.