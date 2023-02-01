'Long and Longevity' YouTuber Leo Rex found dead in Thailand

Popular YouTuber Laith Abdallah Algaz (better known as Leo Rex) has been found dead in his Thailand apartment.

Officials confirmed the news after he was discovered by Pattaya police on January 30, according to reports. The 34-year-old influencer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rex, who frequently posted to his channel 'Leo And Longevity', built up a cult following of almost 130,000 subscribers for his non-conventional advice for improving mental and physical well-being. His most viewed videos were about penis enlargement.

Police are said to be investigating the death, and have urged the public "not to jump to any conclusions until a complete examination has been done."

The Daily Mail claim that police were alerted by Rex's friend, Charles Anthony Hughes, 40, who had visited him after the YouTuber failed to answer his calls.

When he opened the door, he discovered Rex's body and called officials.

There has not yet been an official cause of death. Authorities told the publication the apartment was unusually messy and Rex had multiple facial injuries, according to reports.

Police Captain Sombat told the outlet that foul play had not been ruled out of their investigation.

He said: "The room looked like there had been a disturbance so it's possible somebody else was with him before he died or the victim was distressed in some way."

His body has since reportedly been taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for a post-mortem examination.

It didn't take long for Rex's social media accounts to be inundated with messages of condolences.

One said: "Rest in peace Leo. You were a profound individual. I cannot believe this happened to you. Very sad news brother."

Another penned: "We will always appreciate the work you’ve done. Can’t believe it man. RIP man."

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote: "Rest in peace brother. Your knowledge helped me more than you could ever know."

Indy100 reached out to Thailand Police for comment.

