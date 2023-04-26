OnlyFans star says she was kicked out of a supermarket for wearing 'too short clothes'

An OnlyFans star says she’s the victim of ‘hot woman phobia’ after being kicked out of her local supermarket.

Kerolay Chaves pushed her shopping trolley around buying biscuits wearing skimpy denim shorts, a white crop top and flip flops.

The influencer and model, 21, said she was expelled from the store because her clothes were too revealing.

Kerolay - who claims to be the last virgin on OnlyFans - was booted out of the supermarket in Belo Horizonte, in her native Brazil.

“Just came from the supermarket and was bullied for wearing ‘too short clothes’,” she told her 435,000 Instagram (kerolay_chaves). “Some people looked with prejudice, others cursed me and finally, I was kicked out of the site.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Jam Press/@kerolay_chaves/CO Press Office

“Do you believe it? I “ think it's absurd that we women are still treated this way just because we dress how we want.

“Truth is, we go through it because we're too hot, that's all.” Kerolay, who also has 2.2million TikTok followers, told NudePR.com: “I felt offended by the gratuitous hate I received both in the market and in my Instagram post.

“I think all these insults have more to do with the 'hot woman phobia' I face on a daily basis.” The incident has left fans stunned but not everyone agreed with the model.

One person said: “No need to go to a supermarket dressed like that. “You who are embarrassing the decent people who are often there with children.”





Jam Press/@kerolay_chaves/CO Press Office





Raul Cavalcante said: “I guess the same way a shirtless man would get kicked out of the spot happened to you.”

Yet others backed her, with Aguinaldo Junior saying: “Wrong thing they did to you. “Everyone wears clothes that feel better.”

Victor Costa added: “Future wife of some.”



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.