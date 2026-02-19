Karoline Leavitt slammed over nine-word justification: 'Beyond parody'

The US White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has been slammed over a nine-word clarification given during a press conference.

Over the last year or so, Donald Trump’s administration has faced numerous accusations of “lying” to suit their agenda and justifying heinous actions .

As the press secretary, 28-year-old Leavitt is one of the main spokespeople of the administration, taking questions from journalists on behalf of the government – with some questionable results .

Given the nickname “ Karolying Leavitt ” by some critics, the press secretary has faced allegations of being a “propagandist” and “liar” for the administration after a nine-word clarification.

In a recent press conference, Leavitt said: “I just have a quick statistic that I found fascinating and it's obviously true because I'm saying it up here.”

But, many people questioned her claim that it was accurate simply because she was saying it.

“‘It’s obviously true because I'm saying it up here’ — professional propagandist and liar for hire, Karoline Leavitt,” someone wrote.

Another argued: “‘It’s obviously true because I’m saying it up here’ is a clarification that someone who actually routinely tells the truth would not feel the need to make.”

Someone else wrote: “Every single day is an SNL skit with these idiots. I can’t.”

One person argued: “The odds of whatever comes out of her mouth being true are long indeed.”

“Beyond parody,” another simply wrote.

