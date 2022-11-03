Ireland’s Foreign Ministry revealed it issued over 1 million passports for the first time in 2022 and everyone is saying the same thing.

Following the narrow vote to leave the European Union in 2016, the ability for UK passport holders to travel and live in Europe has been restricted since our departure.

It’s no coincidence then that since Brexit, applications for Irish passports have been increasing, and in 2022 so far, the country’s Passport Service has issued 1 million passports – the most it’s ever issued in one calendar year.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, issued a statement on 1 November, writing: “This year has seen my Department issue over 1 million passports in a calendar year for the first time in the history of the State.

“With the re-opening of international travel and the pent-up demand following the Covid pandemic, the Passport Service faced unprecedented demand for passports.

“Thanks to significant investment by Government, substantial improvements have been made this year and normal, pre-Covid levels of service have resumed.”

With Ireland remaining a member of the EU and having a population of just over 5 million, it doesn’t take a genius to connect the link between Brexit and those who are eligible for an Irish passport applying for one.

Northern Irish singer Feargal Sharkey tweeted: “Interesting fact. The population of Ireland is about 5 million people.

“What could possibly be driving that kind of demand for Irish passports I wonder?”

One person replied: “British citizens realising that they voted to devalue their own passport.”



Another pointed out: “This now includes 321 MPs or peers!!!! All my friends have been trying to unearth an eligibility though inheritance.”

Someone else said: “Could it be Tories and their friends obtaining them to bypass their own policies.”

“#BrexitReality,” another simply put it.



According to The Henley Passport Index, an Irish passport is considered to be the sixth most powerful passport in the world.

