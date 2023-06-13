Andrew Marr sums up Boris Johnson 'perfectly' with jaw-dropping poem

Hands up if you’ve had enough of the civil war that’s been consuming the Conservative Party for what feels like years now.

Hands up if you’ve had enough of Boris Johnson dominating the headlines with his furious “woe is me” bombast.

And hands up whether you believe that the former PM deliberately misled MPs over the partygate scandal.

If so, you should really listen to the impassioned poem written and recited by Andrew Marr on Monday evening.

The LBC presenter launched into a blistering tirade against the “selfish narcissist” who formally resigned as an MP just minutes earlier.

But rather than dish up the usual excoriating commentary, Marr delivered his furious and exasperated thoughts through verse.

It began: “I'm so bored of Boris Johnson I could scream

“It's hot. I'm like a boiling kettle - ejecting steam

“I'm just so bored of Boris Johnson and his life

“I know more about him than I do about my wife.”

The hilarious rhyme continued by mocking Johnson’s “chums”, “fatal porkies” and overwhelming desire to be a “cuddly national symbol” like “Paddington or Gromit”.

Accusing him of being “very fast to take the credit”, the broadcaster also lambasted the ex-Tory leader for “wrecking” both Britain and Brexit.

Marr’s brutal sing-song monologue ended: “So nothing mattered

“Not voters conned, nor a once-great party shattered

“He wanted greatness. But yes, it's vanished like a dream

“Sometimes I'm so bored of Boris Johnson I could scream.”

The speech proved divisive among viewers, with some hailing it as “speaking for all of us” while others accused Marr of delivering his criticism too late.

“I think Andrew Marr speaks for the majority of this country,” one Twitter commentator wrote. “Enough, I want Johnson and all his works and quirks and language gone.”

“A powerful, visceral and political takedown, delivered in verse. Stunning work, as always, by the one and only [Andrew Marr],” said another.

“Brilliant, Sir. And I agree 100% with the sentiments,” added a third.

Meanwhile, one critic argued: “Too little too late [Andrew Marr]. By your own admission, you held back criticism while working at [the BBC].”

Others agreed, with one writing: “A day late and a dollar short, Andrew. Johnson is no different today than he was in 2019. Yet you did your level best to ensure he was elected.”

For those readers who’d like a real taste of Marr’s ire, here’s the text of his poem in full:

