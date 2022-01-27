Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer today announced his retirement from the court, leaving a vacant sport for President Joe Biden to fill.
All eyes are now on the president, who has promised to nominate the first Black woman to the court.
Unsurprisingly, conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro couldn't help but comment on this.
Shapiro tweeted on Thursday criticizing the president's decision to elect a Black woman, saying, "[Democrats] wouldn't care whether Biden nominated a [Harvard Law School] grad who clerked for Breyer or Cardi B."
Also, there's a reason Democrats never miss with their SCOTUS picks: they overtly choose wild Leftists. That's the only real qualification. They wouldn't care whether Biden nominated an HLS grad who clerked for Breyer or Cardi B, so long as that person voted reliably Left.— Ben Shapiro (@Ben Shapiro) 1643288476
Shapiro's tweet was met with an avalanche of mockery - and some eye-opening debunking.
Micah Cohen, managing editor for FiveThirtyEight, tweeted a spreadsheet of schools Biden's judicial appointees attended in response.
Cohen noted that Biden had appointed the highest number of ivy league graduates out of any president since 1977.
Yeah ... no. \n\nIn fact, Biden has tapped elite schools MORE than past presidents. We have, you know, facts and data on that ... \n\nhttps://fivethirtyeight.com/features/how-biden-is-reshaping-the-courts/\u00a0\u2026 https://twitter.com/benshapiro/status/1486685738775293967\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/3Q0z70czAe— Micah Cohen (@Micah Cohen) 1643294626
Washington Post political writer, David Weigel, tweeted at Shapiro, reminding him that the last Supreme Court judge to be appointed, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, had less experience than any of the potential picks Biden is considering.
The three judges at the center of Biden pick speculation (Brown Jackson, Kruger, Childs) all have more time on the bench than Coney Barrett did when she was nominated in 2020, and her experience wasn\u2019t an issue, so unclear where this talking point is supposed to lead.— David Weigel (@David Weigel) 1643289565
There are three women rumored to be sitting at the center of Biden's potential picks: US Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, and U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs.
Like Weigel, other people could not help but comment on Coney Barrett's lack of experience prior to her Supreme Court nomination.
Barrett's Senate questionnaire asked her to name her 10 most significant litigation matters.\n\nShe could only name 3 cases. She was not lead counsel on any of them.\n\nWhere were your "qualification" concerns then?\nhttps://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Barrett%20SJQ(PUBLIC).pdf\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/a80JA7VW6d— Max Kennerly (@Max Kennerly) 1643290632
Much of the backlash against Shapiro is pointing out the hypocrisy in past Supreme Court nominations. But the most threatening response came from one user who reminded Shapiro to be careful which celebrity's name he drags.
