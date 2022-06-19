Donald Trump has joined in the mockery of president Joe Biden after the current White House incumbent fell off of his bike while on a ride in Delaware on Saturday.

79-year-old Biden took a tumble on Saturday while meeting supporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The president is spending the weekend in his home state where is celebrating his 45th wedding anniversary with his wife First Lady Dr Jill Biden.

However, when Biden attempted to stop to say hello to fans of his that had gathered on a roadside, the president struggled to get his foot out of one of the top straps on the pedal causing him to tumble sideways.

Fortunately, Biden was fine and bounced straight back up and greeted his supporters as he had first intended. However, the president's critics were quick to jump on social media and mock him for the accident.

Biden's predecessor in the White House has joined in on this pile and shared a fake video of himself hitting the president on the head with a golf ball.

The clip features actual footage of Trump teeing off on a golf course and was shared by the 45th POTUS on his new social media platform The Truth Social.





We doubt Biden will let this juvenile jibe trouble him too much as he's already shown that he has fully recovered from his fall.



Leaving church on Sunday morning, Biden was asked how he was feeling after the incident and proceeded to do a little jig for the reporters present.



