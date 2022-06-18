US president Joe Biden has fallen off of a bicycle while on a ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The 46th president, who is 79-years-old, rode up to meet a group of well-wishers who were about the greet the president who is celebrating his 45th wedding anniversary to first lady Jill Biden, this weekend, who was also on the bike ride.

However, in footage that has emerged on social media, Biden appeared at first ok as he put one foot on the groud but his other foot got caught in the pedal causing the POTUS to crash hard on the ground.

Concerned onlookers and the secret service quickly gathered around Biden to check if he was OK but the president bounced back up almost immediately and appeared to come away from the incident without any injuries and proceeded to talk to his fans who had gathered on the roadside.

When asked if he was OK the president replied: "Yeah, yeah, yeah,” and added that the “toe cages” on his bike got caught on his foot. Dr. Biden was ahead of her husband and appeared to miss the incident.

Biden then joked: "I’m not going to talk to you on my vacation," after he was asked about China tariffs but did say that he would speak to president Xi Jinping soon on whether tariffs on China will be lifted soon or not.

However, despite it being clear why Biden fell over and with no concern as to whether he was seriously hurt or not, Republicans and members of the right-wing US media pounced on the story to mock him.

































