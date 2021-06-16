Biden lost his temper with a female reporter - and it divided the internet

President Joe Biden appeared to lose his temper with a female reporter during a conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

In the news conference, CNN’s Chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins asked some questions that Biden might not have appreciated regarding his first face-to-face meeting with Russian premier Vladimir Putin since becoming president.

"Why are you so confident that he'll change his behavior Mr President,” Collins asked as Biden was walking away from the podium.

But in flash of anger, Biden turned on his heels and headed back to the podium, saying: "I'm not confident he's going to change his behavior. What the hell do you do all the time.”

"When did I say I was confident? What I said, let's get it straight. I said what will change your behavior is if the rest of the world reacts to them and diminished their standing in the world," he added.

He also reiterated that he's not "confident of anything" and is just stating the "fact".

Collins then responded with a follow-up question.

"But given his [Putin's] past behavior has not changed and in that press conference after sitting down with you for several hours he denied any involvement in cyberattacks; he downplayed human rights abuses. He even refused to say Alexei Navalny's name. So how does that account to a constructive meeting as president?"

Appearing to want to be done with the conversation, Biden closed out with this statement:

"If you don't understand that, you are in the wrong business,” and wandered off.

People on Twitter had mixed reactions, with some believing she misrepresented what he said.

However, others believed that Biden shouldn't have been so "salty" over the questions. Some defended Collins, saying she was just paraphrasing.

Biden later apologized for his reaction, saying he shouldn't have been a "wise guy" with his response.