Biden's 2020 quote on taking US to war surfaces amid Houthi strikes

A 2020 quote from president Joe Biden on taking the US to war has resurfaced on social media following the airstrikes launched against targets linked to the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen.

The US and the UK launched a coordinated overnight assault using allied aircraft, ships and submarines early on Friday (January 12).

Biden released a statement condemning the “reckless actions” of the Houthi group that has targeted international cargo ships in the Red Sea since the beginning of Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.

US military said that 60 strikes were launched against 16 sites linked to the Houthis’ military operations.

Now, people are returning to a quote Biden posted on Twitter/X in 2020 following the latest developments.

It reads: “No president can take our country to war without the informed consent of the American people.”

People were quick to comment on the resurfaced post, with one writing: “Hey man this aged really well.”

“This did not age well,” another said.

“Ay bruh can I get an update on this?” one more wrote.

Biden previously released a statement on the coalition strikes in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, saying: “Today, at my direction, US military forces—together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands—successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most vital waterways.

“These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea—including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history. These attacks have endangered U.S. personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardized trade, and threatened freedom of navigation.”

It ended with Biden saying: “These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most critical commercial routes. I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel