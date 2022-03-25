Sometimes it’s nice to know our political leaders are completely against nuclear armageddon and the end of the world as we know it, as US president Joe Biden bluntly shut down a question about World War III during a press conference on Thursday.

Addressing reporters at a Nato summit in Brussels, the Democrat turned to take a question from ABC’s White House correspondent Cecilia Vega.

She said: “Sir, you’ve made it very clear in this conflict that you did not want to see World War III, but is it possible that, in expressing that so early, that you were too quick to rule out direct military intervention in this war?

“Could Putin have been emboldened, knowing that you were not going to get involved directly in this conflict?”

Ms Vega’s question follows a tweet by the president earlier this month, in which he expressed opposition to intervening in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In a post published on 11th March, Mr Biden wrote: “I want to be clear: We will defend every inch of Nato territory with the full might of a united and galvanised Nato. But we will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine.

“A direct confrontation between Nato and Russia is World War III. And something we must strive to prevent.”

And in response to Ms Vega, Mr Biden’s reply was equally to-the-point: “No, and no.”

He even gave a small shake of the head at the end.

Following the interaction, Twitter users have ridiculed Ms Vega’s question, and commended Mr Biden’s short answer:

People often bemoan evasive responses or non-answers from politicians, but we think this is one most people will welcome.

