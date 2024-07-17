What is Black Rod? The bizarre parliamentary tradition explained

It’s no secret that Britain’s democratic procedures are a little arcane – and that's no clearer than today, the state opening of parliament.

As its centrepiece, King Charles will deliver the King's Speech after Labour won the 2024 general election.

But there's a lot more pomp and ceremony than that – notably the presence of Black Rod.

No, that's not a villain from some sort of comic book film, but the King's representative in Parliament.

Black Rod traditionally marches up to the doors of the Commons, and they are slammed in her face. Then, they are reopened for her to solemnly trot down the hall and introduce the King's speech.

It's all a bit weird, isn’t it? However, there is some method to the madness, so we’ve unravelled it.

Who is Black Rod?

Black Rod is the Chief Lady Usher to the Sovereign and an officer of the Order of the Garter, a role spanning parliament and the Royal household that dates back to 1348.

There are thought to have been 60 holders of the position since then.

The title “Black Rod” comes from the staff carried by the holder - it is made of ebony and is topped with a golden lion.

The position of Black Rod also exists in Commonwealth countries Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

What does it involve?

Black Rod summons MPs to hear the Queen’s Speech. Traditionally the door of the Commons is slammed in Black Rod’s face to symbolise the Commons’ independence, even though it comes across as pretty aggressive.

Rod then knocks on the door three times, and everyone acts surprised to see them walk back in.

As well as cutting about at ceremonial events, Black Rod manages a team of 30 staff involved in the day-to-day running of the House of Lords and makes a cool £93,000 for doing so.

OK, but who is Black Rod?

Since 2017, Sarah Clarke has held the role and is the first woman to do so in its 650 year history. Prior to this, she was in charge of admin at Wimbledon and has also worked for the Olympics and the London Marathon.

How have people reacted to Black Rod?

Unsurprisingly, a tradition so bizarre has bemused people on social media plenty of times in the past.

Here is a snippet of the reaction from the last time it made an appearance last November.









Oh England, you can’t make it up.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.