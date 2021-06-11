Boris Johnson tried to make children laugh with cringe joke and it didn’t even raise a smile

Boris Johnson and other world leaders have gathered in Cornwall for the G7 summit in which they will discuss the most pressing issues of the day, from climate change to international relations, from Covid recovery to trade.

But the UK Prime Minister has still found time in his busy schedule to hang out with some local kids, and stopped to tell them a joke – though they weren’t exactly impressed.

Sitting down with the children as they got stuck into some crafts, Johnson asked: “Did you hear the joke about the burglar who escaped from prison?

“He said ‘I’m free, I’m free!’

“And then the little chap said well ‘so what? I’m four’”.

His young audience’s verdict? Don’t give up your day job, PM.

In fairness, a number of adults could be heard laughing politely in the background, but the youngsters were unmoved by the attempted comedy routine.

“It needs work, that joke,” Johnson admitted.

He’ll might need to adopt a more serious tone over the next couple of days, as leaders of some of the richest democracies on the planet join him in the picturesque seaside spot.

The leaders – including US President Joe Biden – will spend Friday discussing issues including the Covid pandemic before a lavish reception at the Eden Project attended by the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also take part in their first G7 events, another milestone in their progression as senior royals.

William and Kate will join the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the G7 leaders reception on Friday evening.

The summit, being held in Carbis Bay, begins with leaders of wealthy nations under pressure to do more to share the burden of protecting the world from the virus.