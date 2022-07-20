While the Tories might accuse Labour of being behind the times, Boris Johnson just signed off his last ever PMQs with a film quote from 1991.

The departing PM brought an incongruous end to one of his last appearances in the Commons as leader by pretending to be the Terminator.

“Mission, largely, accomplished,” Johnson started off by saying, before giving some words of advice for his successor.

“I want to use the last few seconds to give some words of advice to my successor, whoever he or she may be,” the departing leader said.

“Number one: Stay close to the Americans, stick up for the Ukrainians, stick up for freedom and democracy everywhere. Cut taxes and deregulate wherever you can to make this the greatest place to live and invest, which it is.

“I love the Treasury but remember that if we’d always listened to the Treasury we wouldn’t have built the M25 or the Channel Tunnel.”

Finally, he signed off by saying: "Hasta la vista, baby."

He then received a standing ovation from the Conservative benches, although Theresa May was one of the members who did not join in with the clapping.

His sign off was a direct quote from classic squeal Terminator 2: Judgement Day, with the lines spoken by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s cyborg assassin.

As you’d expect, it provoked quite the reaction online.

Bizarrely, it’s not the first time Johnson has referenced the film in an official capacity, after previously mentioning it during a discussion on the future of artificial intelligence.

Johnson also signed off in his last Commons appearance as prime minister by hurling insults at Keir Starmer, branding him a “pointless human bollard”.

Speaking from the famous despatch box for the final time, he also called the Labour leader “Captain Hindsight” and boasted his successor would “wipe the floor” with him “like some household detergent”.