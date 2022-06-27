An awkward clip of Boris Johnson jogging just a few metres from his car to a hotel has resurfaced online causing more mockery and criticism of the prime minister.

The incident occurred in October 2021 after Johnson had given his keynote speech at the Conservative party conference in Manchester.

In the video, Johnson hops out of his Range Rover, which had just pulled up at the Midland Hotel and proceeds to jog to the entrance, a distance of approximately 10 meters, looking as if he'd just completed a 10k.

Johnson, wearing a 'Build Back Better' t-shirt gives the press a wave before he heads indoors and presumably back to his suite.

The footage resurfaced thanks to a Twitter account called @ukiswitheu and has already been viewed more than 1.1 million times at the point of writing.

The tweet is captioned: "Johnson steps out of his cars And jogs 10m to his hotel #JohnsonOut"

Johnson, who is currently at the G7 Summit in Germany is under intense scrutiny in the UK having already survived a confidence vote this month followed by two huge losses for the Tories at last week's by-elections.

Given his unpopularity at the moment, it isn't surprising that the PM is being criticised for this moment all over again.

















