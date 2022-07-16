If you thought Boris Johnson would finally take his job as prime minister seriously now that he’s soon to leave Downing Street, then you would be absolutely wrong, as yet another scandal has come his way.

We wish we were joking, but The Independentreports Mr Johnson will be in his Chequers retreat in Buckinghamshire this afternoon instead of chairing an emergency Cobra meeting on the heatwave we’re set to face next week.

The bash, taking place before he’s kicked out of the venue at the start of September, comes after the prime minister and his wife Carrie ditched plans to use Chequers for a delayed wedding reception after facing widespread criticism.



It’s understood Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse will again lead a Cobra meeting on the heatwave like he did last Thursday – something a Downing Street source said was “not unusual”.

Though it isn’t the first time Mr Johnson has skipped an important conference in a Cabinet Office briefing room (what Cobra stands for), as he missed several on the Covid pandemic earlier on in his premiership.

Labour’s Angela Rayner said of the reported Chequers party that Mr Johnson has “gone missing in action again”.

“He’s back to his old tricks of skipping important Cobra meetings.

“The public will have no confidence in this zombie Conservative government responding swiftly and decisively to this national emergency as this disgraced prime minister prepares to party while Britain boils.”

And indeed, the general public is absolutely outraged:

Hey, at least there isn’t a no confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s government tabled for Monday which the Conservatives need to worry about…

