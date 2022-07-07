Boris Johnson resigned today but someone deserving of more attention is the guy who brought out his lectern.

The sound engineer Tobias Gough has been getting more people swooning than the lads on Love Island, but sadly for his fans MailOnline says he is married.

In 2019 Gough first became known when he set the scene for Theresa May's resignation. Back then, he told the publication he was surprised by the attention and said he "isn't model material".

He said: "I have to say it was great lighting to make me look that good, the sun must have been at the right angle.

"I can assure people that I don't usually look as well as that - I won't going to be going into the modelling business just yet."

But three years on he's still got it and people were excited to see him:

Johnson said he would remain in office until the Tories find a successor and expressed as much regret about leaving the role as he did pide about Brexit, vaccines and supporting Ukraine.

As for hot lectern man, there's always weird angles when it comes to British politics.

