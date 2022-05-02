Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering reintroducing the right to buy policy brought in by Margaret Thatcher.

According to reports from The Telegraph, the Prime Minister instructed officials to draw up plans in order to help young people get on the property ladder.

The right to buy scheme gives tenants the right to purchase the social housing they rent from housing associations at a discounted price.

Thatcher gave council tenants the right to buy their homes in 1980 and Johnson’s revival of the previously mooted plan is considered to be inspired by the former Conservative leader.

But, not everyone is on board with the idea, as social housing supplies in England are already extremely stretched.

There are currently more than a million people on waiting lists for affordable accommodation and it's been predicted Johnson’s plans will make the situation worse.

It’s alleged the PM will grant 2.5 million housing association tenants in England the right to buy their home.

Polly Neate, the chief executive of homelessness charity Shelter, has labelled the plan a “hare-brained idea” that is “the opposite of what the country needs”.

She continued: “These half-baked plans have been tried before and they’ve failed. Over one million households are stuck on social housing waiting lists in England, and with every bill skyrocketing, the government should be building more social homes so we have more not less.”

Others agreed with Neate’s sentiments and said they saw it as a ploy to buy votes ahead of crucial local elections taking place on Thursday 5 May.

One person wrote: “This is soo counterproductive and ideological. When social homes have been sold off it means more on the housing waiting lists and more homelessness if you don’t replace them.”

Someone else argued: “Excellent way to double down on the housing crisis to ensure not only can no young person ever own a home, but that homelessness soars as social housing stocks plummet.

“All to firm up the vote with the over-50s.”

Someone else wrote: “Levelling up: getting rid of social housing.”

“Deja vu??? Right before an election? 🤔 Unworkable and desperate,” another wrote.

