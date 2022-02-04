Boris Johnson referenced The Lion King while giving a speech to rally members of staff in the wake of five aides resigning.

According to sources speaking to the Mirror, the PM invoked Rafiki, the philosopher Mandrill from the Disney epic when he met with staff, following Munira Mirza calling it quits over the PM's controversial Jimmy Savile comments about Keir Starmer.

He said: "As Rafiki in the Lion King says, change is good, and change is necessary even though it's tough.

"We've got to get on with our job of serving the people of this country."

He added: "This is like a half-time pep talk.. This is the moment when spit out the chewed up slice of orange.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"You put the gum-shield back in and then you get back on the pitch. That's what we're doing".

"None of us are in this business because we want to be luxuriating simply in being in Downing St because it's a wonderful place to be.

"It's a privilege to work here. We are doing wonderful things for our country and you should be very proud of what you're doing."

It comes after Mirza cited the PM's false claim that Starmer failed to prosecute Savile as her resignation reason, while other members of staff quit reportedly due to Partygate and other issues plaguing the prime minister.

So, as 'Big Dog' decided acting like a lion would be the most appropriate course of action, here's how people reacted:

At least he didn't mention Peppa Pig...



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.