Boris Johnson had a bit of a mad one, yesterday.

While apologising in a statement to the house of commons after an update on the Sue Gray report was published,he managed to say a number of truly bizarre things that more than overshadowed his mild apology and make him look rather silly.

From accusing the opposition of taking drugs (really), to parroting a conspiracy about Jimmy Savile (really), here's how Johnson chose to use his time in parliament yesterday.

As we're sure Molly-Mae would agree, not the best use of his 24 hours.

"We can be trusted to deliver"

After wringing his hands over party wrongdoing it didn't take Johnson to switch his tone and bang on about all the things he believes the government has got right.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Cue the usual buzzwords: "vaccines, Brexit, economy"...

"Jimmy Savile"

Who could have possibly predicted that the prime minister would bring up Jimmy Savile while apologising for Partygate?

No-one, probably, but that is exactly who Johnson brought up as he suggested that Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Savile.

He said that “the report does absolutely nothing to substantiate the tissue of nonsense that he has said.

"Instead this leader of the opposition, a former director of public prosecution – who used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile, as far as I can see – he chose to use this moment to continually pre-judge a police inquiry.

This claim has been described as "not true" by a former chief prosecutor and is also contrary to the findings of an independent fact-checking organisation.





Here's what Starmer had to say about the remarks:





"Drug-taking"

Luke Pollard, Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, asked Johnson if there was a culture of "excessive drug-taking" after Gray's partial report found that "the excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a workplace at any time”.

Bizarrely, Johnson replied: "Any drug-taking would be excessive perhaps he should direct that question to the Labour frontbench."

The exchange didn't go unnoticed on social media:

























What a time to be alive.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.