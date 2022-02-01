Boris Johnson had a bit of a mad one, yesterday.
While apologising in a statement to the house of commons after an update on the Sue Gray report was published,he managed to say a number of truly bizarre things that more than overshadowed his mild apology and make him look rather silly.
From accusing the opposition of taking drugs (really), to parroting a conspiracy about Jimmy Savile (really), here's how Johnson chose to use his time in parliament yesterday.
As we're sure Molly-Mae would agree, not the best use of his 24 hours.
"We can be trusted to deliver"
After wringing his hands over party wrongdoing it didn't take Johnson to switch his tone and bang on about all the things he believes the government has got right.
Cue the usual buzzwords: "vaccines, Brexit, economy"...
"Jimmy Savile"
Who could have possibly predicted that the prime minister would bring up Jimmy Savile while apologising for Partygate?
No-one, probably, but that is exactly who Johnson brought up as he suggested that Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Savile.
He said that “the report does absolutely nothing to substantiate the tissue of nonsense that he has said.
"Instead this leader of the opposition, a former director of public prosecution – who used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile, as far as I can see – he chose to use this moment to continually pre-judge a police inquiry.
This claim has been described as "not true" by a former chief prosecutor and is also contrary to the findings of an independent fact-checking organisation.
Johnson was \u201cstrongly advised\u201d not to use the Jimmy Saville quip by some advisors inside No10. \u201cHe doesn\u2019t listen to advice,\u201d one insider says.— Sebastian Payne (@Sebastian Payne) 1643645707
The smear made against Keir Starmer relating to Jimmy Saville yesterday is wrong & cannot be defended. It should be withdrawn. False and baseless personal slurs are dangerous, corrode trust & can't just be accepted as part of the cut & thrust of parliamentary debate.— Julian Smith MP (@Julian Smith MP) 1643705985
Reference to Jimmy Savile by Boris Johnson was a disgrace to Parliament & office of Prime Minister\n\nITS NOT TRUE\nI was there\n\nKeir Starmer had nothing to do with the decisions taken\nOn the contrary, He supported me in bringing 100s of child sex abusers to justice \n#SueGrayReport— nazir afzal (@nazir afzal) 1643645112
Here's what Starmer had to say about the remarks:
"A ridiculous slur peddled by right wing trolls" \n\nA furious @Keir_Starmer slams the Prime Minister for referencing Jimmy Saville and sinking parliament "into the gutter" \n\n#KayBurley FMpic.twitter.com/SXuOCTO8sp— Kay Burley (@Kay Burley) 1643704749
"Drug-taking"
Luke Pollard, Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, asked Johnson if there was a culture of "excessive drug-taking" after Gray's partial report found that "the excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a workplace at any time”.
Bizarrely, Johnson replied: "Any drug-taking would be excessive perhaps he should direct that question to the Labour frontbench."
The exchange didn't go unnoticed on social media:
Utterly bizarre moment as the prime minister is asked about a culture of drug taking in Downing Street. Johnson replies: "Perhaps he should direct that question at the Labour front bench".— Ian Dunt (@Ian Dunt) 1643648005
no idea what's going on now but Boris Johnson appears to have just accused the Labour front bench of drug taking.— Tom Peck (@Tom Peck) 1643647880
Politicians throwing word about drug taking in parliament. Woie.— Nadine White (@Nadine White) 1643647887
Right, fuck was that, fuck was the insinuation that there was drug taking...on the Labour front bench? Seriously fuck was that? #SueGrayReport— Sooz Kempner (@Sooz Kempner) 1643647867
Omg shots fired about drug taking?!— Yassmin Abdel-Magied (she/her) (@Yassmin Abdel-Magied (she/her)) 1643647863
What a time to be alive.
