A Newsnight clip has illustrated the speed at which senior members of staff in Downing Street are leaving their roles.

The 30-second clip lists staff members who have left in the last year including Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain and it isn't exactly something we'd imagine the government using in recruitment adverts.

"Consider over the last year Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain from the Vote Leave faction have gone. Eddy Lister one of the PM's principal and long-standing aids from City Hall, widely called a 'grown up', gone," the presenter says.

"Oliver Lewis once head of the Downing Street Union unit, gone, James Slack once the PM's spokesman now back at The Sun, Nikka de Costa the former head of legislative affairs, gone, Allegra Stratton resigned over Partygate.

"This afternoon Munira Mirza and Jack Doyle tonight the PM's comms chief, gone with chief of staff Dan Rosenfield and top civil servant Martin Reynolds with him."

When you put it like that, it doesn't look great.

Indeed, Johnson is having somewhat of a staffing pickle. Four of his senior aides resigned within hours of each other, citing various factors.

Mirza quit over the PM's false claim that Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions, and his refusal to apologise while Doyle told staff that "recent weeks have taken a terrible toll on my family life", but that he had always intended to leave after two years.

Meanwhile, Johnson is continuing to suffer the consequences of the Partygate fallout after Sue Gray's report found issues with leadership in Downing Street.

Not looking good indeed.

