Charlie Kirk’s funeral featured one unusual detail – and it’s raising eyebrows

The funeral for Turning Point USA founder and conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University earlier this month, took place in Arizona’s State Farm Stadium on Sunday, and it’s generated quite the reaction on social media.

Kirk’s wife Erika and US president Donald Trump were among the speakers at the event – which is believed to have had more than 200,000 people turn up to try and get a seat in the 73,000-seater arena – with Kirk’s widow telling the crowd she forgives her husband’s killer, and Trump using his speech to rant about his political opponents and tease an announcement about research into autism on Monday.

Other speakers at the event included vice president JD Vance, national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard and ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

But away from the speeches themselves, one particular detail from the event has stunned and confused social media users – the decision to use pyrotechnics at what is typically a sad, sensitive and sombre service:

“Is this how to appropriately mourn a death,” asked one Twitter/X account:

Another tweeted: “Why in God’s name are there sparklers on stage at a funeral?”

“Are there pyrotechnics at the f***ing funeral,” questioned a third:

Sunday also saw FBI director Kash Patel issue a statement with an update on the bureau’s investigation into Kirk’s death, saying that law enforcement agencies are “examining every facet of this assassination”.

“We are meticulously investigating theories and questions, including the location from where the shot was taken, the possibility of accomplices, the text message confession and related conversations, Discord chats, the angle of the shot and bullet impact, how the weapon was transported, hand gestures observed as potential ‘signals’ near Charlie at the time of his assassination, and visitors to the alleged shooter’s residence in the hours and days leading up to September 10, 2025,” he said.

Tyler Robinson, 22, is accused of killing the political commentator, and was formally charged with aggravated murder on Tuesday.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.