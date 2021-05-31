A “whistleblower” website has been set up by Republican senators Dan Crenshaw and Tom Cotton with the aim of not letting the U.S. military “fall to woke ideology” – and people are having a field day.

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, set up the site with his colleague to allow apparent whistleblowers in the armed forces to expose progressive diversity training programs.

Giving details about the site on Friday, Crenshaw tweeted that those who send in their stories will receive anonymity and promised complaints would be “legally protected.”

In a Twitter thread, he added: “With written permission we will anonymously publish egregious complaints on social media and tell the country what’s happening in our military.

“For too long, progressive Pentagon staffers have been calling the shots for our warfighters, and spineless military commanders have let it happen. Now we are going to expose you.”

Informants can submit their stories through a form on his website which says submissions will be shared with Cotton’s office.

But, unsurprisingly, the announcement prompted some less-than-genuine reactions, with some rubbing their hands with glee at the prospect of fake submissions:

In one fake submission, one person requested that term “liberty cabbage” should be “uncancelled.”

Another person urged people not to visit Crenshaw’s website and “submit random bulls***” – and then shared an image of the whistleblower form filled in repeatedly with the word “boat.”

Someone else filed a complaint, saying that Crenshaw is “wasting” their taxpayer’s money and wants him to be investigated from being a “insurrection-supporting traitor.”

And there were some other interesting submissions...

Lawyers also found holes in Crenshaw’s claims of legal protection.

Lawyer Max Kennedy noted that Crenshaw’s tweet said: “Your complaint will be legally protected.” Yet on the actual whistleblower forms it reads: “However, you still take serious risks when you report allegations of wrongdoing. We recommend that you consult an attorney experienced in whistleblower law for further guidance.”

He wrote:

Another lawyer, John Aravosis described the website as “fake” and said it will get “US Service members into a lot of trouble.”

Meanwhile, others pointed out the possible hypocrisy of Crenshaw running the site. The former Navy SEAL officer was allegedly part of a smear campaign against a female veteran after she claimed she was sexually assaulted.

Ah, Dan. Feels a bit like you were asking for that?