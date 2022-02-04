British conservative political commentator and GB News host Darren Grimes criticised the Tories but people didn't have much sympathy for his concerns.

Last month, the Durham born broadcaster was given a platform on GB News with his own show, Real Britain with Darren Grimes.

He has also been affiliated with Turning Point UK, sister group to pro-Trump organisation Turning Point USA, and launched his own media organisation called "Reason" – which pledged to support those who hide their "political views for fear of being called homophobic, a TERF [or] racist".

In the tweet, which racked up thousands of furious responses, the 28-year-old said: "I voted for this Conservative government to emancipate, not immiserate, the working class."



The tweet comes as concerns about the cost of living crisis are raised.



Energy bills are set to skyrocket by 54 per cent for 22 million households as of April, which will see an increase of £693 to the annual bills of a typical household.

Inflation is also set to hit a jaw-dropping 7.25 per cent in April, according to the new Bank of England forecasts.

The bad news doesn't stop there, unfortunately.

As a result, disposable income is expected to drop by 2 per cent – the worst impact since records began in 1990.





And it seemed this has made Grimes think twice about his vote but people didn't sympathise with him.

One baffled Twitter user quizzed: "You voted for a Conservative Govt to help the working class? I presume history isn't your strong subject?"

"I bought a tiger to do the ironing, not destroy the house," another humoured while another added: "I voted for these foxes to guard, not eat, the hens."

Another tweeted:: "Alexa: what happens if you vote for the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party?"

































Speaking about the price increases, Jonathan Brearley, the chief executive of Energy regulator Ofgem, said: "We know this rise will be extremely worrying for many people, especially those who are struggling to make ends meet, and Ofgem will ensure energy companies support their customers in any way they can.



"The energy market has faced a huge challenge due to the unprecedented increase in global gas prices, a once in a 30-year event, and Ofgem's role as energy regulator is to ensure that, under the price cap, energy companies can only charge a fair price based on the true cost of supplying electricity and gas."

