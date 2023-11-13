Former prime minister David Cameron has returned to government as Foreign Secretary and will be made a peer, No 10 said.

In a lengthy statement Cameron wrote: "The Prime Minister has asked me to serve as his Foreign Secretary and I have gladly accepted. We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard.

He added: "While I have been out of front-line politics for the last seven years, I hope that my experience – as Conservative Leader for eleven years and Prime Minister for six – will assist me in helping the Prime Minister to meet these vital challenges. Britain is a truly international country. Our people live all over the world and our businesses trade in every corner of the globe. Working to help ensure stability and security on the global stage is both essential and squarely in our national interest. International security is vital for our domestic security."









Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle means that for the first time since 2010 the top four positions in government – Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary – are all held by men: Mr Sunak, Jeremy Hunt, James Cleverly and David Cameron respectively.

The last occasion was at the end of Gordon Brown’s Labour government, when these roles were held by Mr Brown, Alistair Darling, Alan Johnson and David Miliband respectively.

Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden said: “A few weeks ago Rishi Sunak said David Cameron was part of a failed status quo, now he’s bringing him back as his life raft.

“This puts to bed the Prime Minister’s laughable claim to offer change from 13 years of Tory failure.”

Amid Cameron's shock return to government memes about the former PM have predictably gone viral.

































































What year is it again?

Additional reporting by PA.

