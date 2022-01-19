It was certainly a brutal round of PMQs this week for Boris Johnson as he continues to deal with the repercussions from the ongoing Partygate scandal - with a number of MPs urging him to resign, with senior Tory MP David Davis adding his name to the list.

The former Brexit minister had some stern words for Johnson and informed him that he has "spent weeks" defending him to his "angry constituents" in Haltemprice and Howden.

During the fiery exchange, Davis said: "I expect my leaders to shoulder the responsibility for the actions they take. Yesterday he did the opposite of that. So, I will remind him of a quotation which may be familiar to his ear: Leopold Amery to Neville Chamberlain.

"You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. In the name of God, go."

In response, Johnson replied: "I must say to him, I don’t know what he is talking about.

"What I can tell him – I don’t know what quotation he is alluding to – what I can tell him is and I think have told this house repeatedly, I take full responsibility for everything done in this Government and throughout the pandemic."

The quote "in the name of God, go" coined by Oliver Cromwell was used by Leopold Amery back in May 1940 when he pressured the then-PM Neville Chamberlain to resign.

In his speech, Amery said: "This is what Cromwell said to the Long Parliament when he thought it was no longer fit to conduct the affairs of the nation: You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God go."

In a strange twist, this now means Davis is now on the same team as the PM's former aide Dominic Cummings - who has been at odds with Davis previously. In 2017, Cummings called Davis "as “thick as mince” and “as lazy as a toad," Independent reported at the time.

Meanwhile, Tory MP for Bury South, Christian Wakeford has defected for Labour over the recent scandal and told Johnson: "you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves."

Honestly, it seems as though we're living through a political soap opera at the moment and it looks like it is only set to continue as Johnson could face a no-confidence vote in a matter of days, according to the Independent.