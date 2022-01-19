It was certainly a brutal round of PMQs this week for Boris Johnson as he continues to deal with the repercussions from the ongoing Partygate scandal - with a number of MPs urging him to resign, with senior Tory MP David Davis adding his name to the list.
The former Brexit minister had some stern words for Johnson and informed him that he has "spent weeks" defending him to his "angry constituents" in Haltemprice and Howden.
During the fiery exchange, Davis said: "I expect my leaders to shoulder the responsibility for the actions they take. Yesterday he did the opposite of that. So, I will remind him of a quotation which may be familiar to his ear: Leopold Amery to Neville Chamberlain.
"You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. In the name of God, go."
In response, Johnson replied: "I must say to him, I don’t know what he is talking about.
"What I can tell him – I don’t know what quotation he is alluding to – what I can tell him is and I think have told this house repeatedly, I take full responsibility for everything done in this Government and throughout the pandemic."
\u201cYou have sat there too long for all the good you have done, in the name of God go\u201d Tory MP David Davis says\n\n\u201cI don\u2019t know what he\u2019s talking about\u201d Boris Johnson replies \u201cI take full responsibility for everything done throughout the pandemic\u201d \n \n#PMQs https://bbc.in/3IjmpBX\u00a0pic.twitter.com/VnfZ8ZCK4V— BBC Politics (@BBC Politics) 1642596296
The quote "in the name of God, go" coined by Oliver Cromwell was used by Leopold Amery back in May 1940 when he pressured the then-PM Neville Chamberlain to resign.
In his speech, Amery said: "This is what Cromwell said to the Long Parliament when he thought it was no longer fit to conduct the affairs of the nation: You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God go."
Of course, the blistering attack from Davis didn't go unnoticed by viewers who took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the showdown.
CALL THE POLICE, THERE\u2019S BEEN A MURDER! \n\n\u201cIn the name of God, go\u201d says senior Tory David Davis #PMQs— Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@Nadine Batchelor-Hunt) 1642595949
Boris thought he was getting away with this session. Then David Davis stood up and plunged in the knife. \u201cIn the name of God go!\u201d. Dramatic moment.— (((Dan Hodges))) (@(((Dan Hodges)))) 1642595985
Ok I give kudos to David Davis for having the guts to tell Boris Johnson: \u2018In the name of God, GO! #PMQs— Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu) 1642596524
Imagine being so shit you lose the confidence of David Davispic.twitter.com/9itck8sKOL— James Felton (@James Felton) 1642597006
Now entering the yassification of David Davis stage of the discourse— Matt Zarb-Cousin (@Matt Zarb-Cousin) 1642596619
The David Davis question was the PMQs equivalent of a reward for people who sit through the credits of a Marvel film.— Scott Reid (@Scott Reid) 1642596238
David Davis scoring a late but winning goal #PMQspic.twitter.com/tLtgGDps1C— Guy Lambert (@Guy Lambert) 1642596077
Ooh David Davis has just hit Boris Johnson right in the testes...it's rattled him...I didn't expect that neither did he.— Barbara (@Barbara) 1642595954
David Davis popping up right at the end to ruin Boris's day #PMQpic.twitter.com/lviwctfdex— GutoA (@GutoA) 1642597250
\u201chello police? I\u2019d like to report a murder\u2026 yes it was david davis, in the house of commons, with a leo amery quote\u201d— three steaks pam (@three steaks pam) 1642596171
No one:\nDavid Davis MP:pic.twitter.com/Y0N5iR5lb7— nell \u2648\ufe0e\u264e\ufe0e\u264f\ufe0e (@nell \u2648\ufe0e\u264e\ufe0e\u264f\ufe0e) 1642598541
Im many years of political geekery I don\u2019t think I\u2019ve ever been as gobsmacked by the intervention of David Davis at #PMQs.— Glen Mitchell \ud83d\udc1d \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udf39\ud83c\udf08 (@Glen Mitchell \ud83d\udc1d \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udf39\ud83c\udf08) 1642597294
Yaassssss, David Davis #PMQspic.twitter.com/ZsGOswuBC5— Stace Williams (@Stace Williams) 1642595953
nobody:\n\ndavid davis to boris johnson:pic.twitter.com/ZYDysHxWw4— Richie, you're on mute... (@Richie, you're on mute...) 1642601567
David Davis is up next\u2026\nEveryone: \n#PMQs @DavidDavisMPpic.twitter.com/DUWXQgUM49— Andy (@Andy) 1642596034
In a strange twist, this now means Davis is now on the same team as the PM's former aide Dominic Cummings - who has been at odds with Davis previously. In 2017, Cummings called Davis "as “thick as mince” and “as lazy as a toad," Independent reported at the time.
Meanwhile, Tory MP for Bury South, Christian Wakeford has defected for Labour over the recent scandal and told Johnson: "you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves."
Honestly, it seems as though we're living through a political soap opera at the moment and it looks like it is only set to continue as Johnson could face a no-confidence vote in a matter of days, according to the Independent.