A swimmer has been filmed appearing to dodge Donald Trump's attempt to embrace her on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer who has been critical of University Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, who is trans, for competing in the women’s division, was welcomed on stage by the controversial former president where they shook hands. But as it looked like he was leaning in to kiss her on the cheek as a greeting, she appeared to flinch and move away.

Onstage, Gaines continued her criticism of trans rights and trans women competing with cisgendered women in sport and said it “takes a brain, common sense, and fifth grade biology-level understanding to realise this is blatantly unfair.”

And while that is controversial, flinching from Trump certainly isn't so people sympathised with her on social media:

Meanwhile elsewhere at CPAC, Trump suggested abolishing the Department of Education and hinted at a 2024 presidential run, like the world couldn't get any worse.

No wonder it looks like people can't be around him.

